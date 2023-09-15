Sexyy Red & Lil Durk – “Hellcats SRTs 2”
“Hellcats SRTs” is one of many phenomenally hard and sassy songs on St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red’s great new album Hood Hottest Princess. Today it gets a remix featuring Chicago’s own Lil Durk. Despite Durk’s pop-chart pedigree and Sexyy’s status as one of this year’s breakout rap stars, this partnership does not scan as crossover pandering. Shawn Ferrari’s beat remains as gloriously ugly as before, and there’s no hook to speak of, just two charismatic emcees going in over music built for lo-fi YouTube videos and Datpiff-era mixtapes. Listen below.