Watch FKA Twigs Cover Opus III’s “It’s a Fine Day” At Vogue World: 2023 In London

News September 14, 2023 8:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky

Watch FKA Twigs Cover Opus III’s “It’s a Fine Day” At Vogue World: 2023 In London

News September 14, 2023 8:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky

FKA Twigs gave a performance tonight at Vogue World: London — a pre-London Fashion Week event that is intended to honor British creatives and benefits performing arts organizations such as the National Theatre and Royal Opera House. Appearing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, FKA Twigs covered Opus III’s 1992 classic “It’s A Fine Day” with some help from the Rambert Dance Company and even Cara Delevingne.

Other artists in attendance include Little Simz, Stormzy, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Annie Lennox, who closed out the show with a performance of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).”

Watch FKA Twigs covering “It’s A Fine Day” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Hear “Shiny Happy People” From Micky Dolenz’s New R.E.M. Covers EP

2 days ago 0

Thom Yorke Discusses His Five Favorite Singers, Crying Over “Fake Plastic Trees,” And The Time He Was Too High To Sing “Everything In Its Right Place”

4 days ago 0

Oliver Anthony Cancels Knoxville Show Over Ticket Price

2 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest