FKA Twigs gave a performance tonight at Vogue World: London — a pre-London Fashion Week event that is intended to honor British creatives and benefits performing arts organizations such as the National Theatre and Royal Opera House. Appearing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, FKA Twigs covered Opus III’s 1992 classic “It’s A Fine Day” with some help from the Rambert Dance Company and even Cara Delevingne.

Other artists in attendance include Little Simz, Stormzy, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Annie Lennox, who closed out the show with a performance of Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).”

Watch FKA Twigs covering “It’s A Fine Day” below.