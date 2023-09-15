J Balvin, Usher, & DJ Khaled Interpolate Crunk&B Classic “Yeah!” On New Single “Dientes”

Colombian superstar J Balvin last released an album — José — in 2021. Since then, Balvin released “Ten Cuidado” in collaboration with with Pokémon for the brand’s 25th anniversary, a remix of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam” on The Metallica Blacklist, and the late-2021 single “Una Nota.” More recently, Balvin’s been in heavy collab mode, appearing on “Rollercoaster” with Burna Boy and now leading “Dientes” with Usher and DJ Khaled.

Not only is Usher on “Dientes,” the song itself actually interpolates the singer’s Crunk&B classic “Yeah!” The music video, featuring each artist, also serves as excellent branding for Vibe, with each of the performers appearing on mocked-up magazine covers.

Watch J Balvin, Usher, and DJ Khaled’s “Dientes.”