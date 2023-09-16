The National Announce Laugh Track, Second Album Of 2023, Onstage At Homecoming Fest

News September 15, 2023 10:31 PM By Chris DeVille

The National Announce Laugh Track, Second Album Of 2023, Onstage At Homecoming Fest

News September 15, 2023 10:31 PM By Chris DeVille

Surprise! The National are about to release their second album of 2023. Matt Berninger announced it from the stage Friday night at the band’s Homecoming festival in Cincinnati, where the new LP is already on sale in a special limited edition.

The new album is called Laugh Track and it’s out digitally Sunday night at midnight, so Monday 9/18. Vinyl will follow in November. It comes after April’s First Two Pages Of Frankenstein and two singles (“Alphabet City” and “Space Invader”) released last month.

After telling the crowd how excited they are about the LP, the National debuted a song from it called “Dreaming.”

