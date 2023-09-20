Wings Of Desire, the UK duo made up of James Taylor and Chloe Little, have been around for a couple years now, and they’re collecting all of the songs they’ve released so far into an anthology collection called Life Is Infinite, out in December. It’ll include the pair of singles they put out a few weeks back, and today they have shared another pair: “A Gun In Every Home” & “001 [Tame The War, Feed The Fire].”

“Surrendering to yourself can be one of the most difficult things to achieve,” they said of the former. “We have so many mental programs and blocks preventing us from allowing ourselves to just ‘be’. A gun in every home explores the idea of reflecting on one’s shadow in order to break through to the other side. A dark night of the soul, although painful, is a necessary storm we have to go through in order to experience growth and expansion in this incarnation.”

And on the latter:

Is it our burning desires which will lead us and our planet to our ultimate destruction? Or will strength, love and unity lead us to a new beginning? A grand reset… our year zero.



001 was a song written before this incarnation of the band. The last few lines giving us the final piece of the puzzle…our name: ‘Tame the war, feed the fire, can’t deny the wings of desire’.



Our desires often take over us and have wings of their own. We must eliminate/burn through our desires in order to reach higher states of consciousness. Our attachments can lead us down destructive paths.

Listen to both below.

Life Is Infinite is out 12/8.