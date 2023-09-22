Dancer are a newish indie band out of Glasgow whose lineup includes bassist Andrew Doig of Nightshift. He plays quite a prominent role on “Love,” the first track Dancer are sharing from their upcoming EP As Well. The track chugs along with a highly active melodic bass undercurrent and a hard, steady backbeat from drummer Gavin Murdoch, topped by Gemma Fleet’s fearlessly expressive vocals and Chris Taylor playing what you might call virtuoso rhythm guitar. Per the Bandcamp bio, “Never has the attempt to marry a Life Without Buildings influence with the band’s own natural persona felt so worthwhile.”

“Love” is the rare instance of a starry-eyed love song at a time when they’ve all but died out in modern pop music: “You’re everything and more, you’re everything and more,” Fleet sings. “And I love you, I love you, I really, really love you!” Hear it below.

<a href="https://goldmoldrecords.bandcamp.com/album/as-well">As Well by Dancer</a>

As Well is out 10/13 on GoldMold.