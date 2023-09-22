The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Bar Italia - "My Little Tony"

The London trio Bar Italia got over on mystery — anonymous EPs, blurry press photos, music that called back to older post-punk and indie-rock moments where you didn’t immediately know the resumes and social security numbers of every new act to show up on the scene. In the first line of their new album “My Little Tony,” the group calls someone out — “your pretentious ways make me die a little” — without quite acknowledging their own pretentious ways. They get away with it because “My Little Tony” rocks too hard to be accused of anything. I had no idea this band was capable of summoning this kind of swagger — the nasty fuck-off riff, the frenzied mane-shaking beat, the way the elegantly bored vocals trade off with each other. Suddenly, Bar Italia aren’t making music for backroom bars or house parties. They’re making music to get tens of thousands of people pogoing in a muddy field. When you can do that, you don’t need mystery. —Tom