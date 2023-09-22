The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Troye Sivan - "Got Me Started"
The Australian dance duo Bag Raiders released their single “Shooting Stars” in 2010, and it’s been meme-fuel ever since. Bag Raiders say that they never let anyone sample the track before their fellow Australian Troye Sivan came along with “Got Me Started.” They might’ve raided their own bags by turning down previous requests, but they made a good choice on this one. Sivan’s use of “Shooting Stars” doesn’t feel winky or referential. Instead, Sivan and his producer, Dua Lipa collaborator Ian Kirkpatrick, build on the track’s sheer exhilaration, using it to fuel a starry-eyed meditation on the intoxicating first few moments of attraction. Sivan’s murmur almost sounds sleepy, but the beat explodes like fireworks around him. It’s a dizzy combination. —Tom
Chelsea Wolfe - "Dusk"
On “Dusk,” Chelsea Wolfe pushes Portishead’s gothic trip-hop to new doom-laden extremes. The song starts out creeping along at a slow, ominous clip, with Wolfe dramatically, melodiously narrating a story about pressing on through hell and making it out the other side. “And I would give you my life,” she sings, “One ‘sin’ leads to another/ And I would go through the fire/ To get to you.” Eventually the songs descends all the way into those flames, as the music erupts into a pit of distortion and “Dusk” bulks up to a glacial post-rock heft. It’s the kind of climax worth waiting for, but from the listener’s perspective this journey is just as entertaining as the destination. —Chris
Doechii - "Pacer"
When Doechii broke through a couple years ago with “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” the Tampa rapper made songs that were on the smoother side of aspirational. In the past year or so, though, her music has become increasingly claustrophobic and dark-sided. Even “Booty Drop,” last month’s irrepressibly raunchy party track, has a sense of hedonistic excess. Enter “Pacer,” Doechii’s stomper of a new single, where she channels some of past collaborator Rico Nasty’s scream-shout intensity into a raging nightmare. The rhythmic, whispery echoes that open the track and echo throughout are downright haunting, I love the end where she’s just barking out monosyllables — Doechii’s delivery on the whole track is pure adrenaline fuel, a testament to her powerful presence. —James
Jane Remover - "Census Designated"
This next Jane Remover album is going to be spectacular, huh? “Census Designated,” the new LP’s title track, is another stunner — a distortion-forward pop track that sounds like the sealed edges of a shoegaze or post-rock song fraying open and all the raw sensation spilling out. Jane’s production and performance here once again captures the feeling of being desperately in thrall to someone or something, breathlessly exhilarated and at the end of your wits. “I’m on my showbiz, everyday nonsense,” she sings on the chorus, which feels wrong by half: “Census Designated” is certainly performative, but there’s nothing common about the visceral passion it conveys. —Chris
Bar Italia - "My Little Tony"
The London trio Bar Italia got over on mystery — anonymous EPs, blurry press photos, music that called back to older post-punk and indie-rock moments where you didn’t immediately know the resumes and social security numbers of every new act to show up on the scene. In the first line of their new album “My Little Tony,” the group calls someone out — “your pretentious ways make me die a little” — without quite acknowledging their own pretentious ways. They get away with it because “My Little Tony” rocks too hard to be accused of anything. I had no idea this band was capable of summoning this kind of swagger — the nasty fuck-off riff, the frenzied mane-shaking beat, the way the elegantly bored vocals trade off with each other. Suddenly, Bar Italia aren’t making music for backroom bars or house parties. They’re making music to get tens of thousands of people pogoing in a muddy field. When you can do that, you don’t need mystery. —Tom