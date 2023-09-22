Have you ever wished Squirrel Flower’s music was a little more fuzzed-out? New single “intheskatepark” may be for you. The song, from the upcoming Tomorrow’s Fire, slathers Ella Williams’ smoothly gliding vocals and singer-songwriter indie fare with waves of distortion that gradually dissipate over the course of three minutes, with results that feel like a cross between Phoebe Bridgers and Guided By Voices.

Williams shared this statement:

I wrote this song in 2019 on a little toy synthesizer. To me, this song is everlasting summer — even as things change, seasons, feelings, relationships, you can still try and feel the perfect lightness of summer, of a new crush, of a pop riff. It’s best listened to while biking around in the sunshine.

Listen below.

Tomorrow’s Fire is out 10/13 on Polyvinyl.