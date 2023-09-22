Stream ShittyBoyz’ New Album Trifecta 3: The Finale

New Music September 22, 2023 2:54 PM By Tom Breihan

Stream ShittyBoyz’ New Album Trifecta 3: The Finale

New Music September 22, 2023 2:54 PM By Tom Breihan

BabyTron, the endlessly quotable Detroit rap phenom and Stereogum Artist To Watch, used to rap under the moniker ShittyBoyz BabyTron — his way of signaling his allegiance to the excellently named ShittyBoyz crew. BabyTron has broken out as a solo star, but he’s never forsaken his allegiance to fellow ShittyBoyz StanWill and TrDee, who are about as good at talking ridiculous shit as he is. Today, we get a new ShittyBoyz album.

The new ShittyBoyz collection runs through 20 tracks in 46 minutes, and it goes by the slightly redundant name Trifecta 3: The Finale. (There were two previous Trifecta mixtapes, but the title Trifecta 3 still looks funny.) The tape is exactly what you want from these guys — a whole lot of double-time motormouth punchlines over sample-heavy Detroit beats. There are only a few guests on the album, but one of them is fellow Michigan livewire Bfb Da Packman, who’s on the single “Shitty Pack.” Stream the album below.

Trifecta 3: The Finale is out now on the Hip-Hop Lab/ShittyBoyz/EMPIRE.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Explains Viral Waffle House Photos

3 days ago 0

Elon Musk Reportedly Brought A Gun To Grimes’ Cyberpunk 2077 Recording Session To Demand A Cameo In The Game

3 days ago 0

Sufjan Stevens Hospitalized With Guillain-Barré Syndrome: “I Woke Up One Morning And Couldn’t Walk”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest