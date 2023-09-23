Empty Nesters – “The Simphony” (Feat. PACKS’ Madeline Link)

New Music September 23, 2023 10:34 AM By James Rettig

Empty Nesters – “The Simphony” (Feat. PACKS’ Madeline Link)

New Music September 23, 2023 10:34 AM By James Rettig

Empty Nesters, a Montreal-based project led by Eric Liao, have released a new single, “The Simphony,” featuring vocals from Madeline Link, the leader of the Toronto group PACKS. The pair met when Empty Nesters opened for PACKS. “After recording the song, I felt that it was missing female vocals and thought it would sound nice as a lovey dovey duet,” Liao said in a statement. “So I messaged my friend Madeline, who leads her band PACKS, and was more than happy to sing along to the track.”

“I really like how this song turned out and reminds me a lot of My Bloody Valentine,” Liao continued. “At our shows we intentionally throw people off (but they like it!) by playing hardcore punk in the remaining half of our set. The punk sounding ending is also kind of supposed to throw off the listener in a way.”

Listen below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Elon Musk Reportedly Brought A Gun To Grimes’ Cyberpunk 2077 Recording Session To Demand A Cameo In The Game

4 days ago 0

Neil Young Played Tonight’s The Night Songs For The First Time In 50 Years At Roxy Anniversary Show

3 days ago 0

Sufjan Stevens Hospitalized With Guillain-Barré Syndrome: “I Woke Up One Morning And Couldn’t Walk”

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest