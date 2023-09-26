Next month, great American musical institution the Mountain Goats will release the new album Jenny From Thebes the sequel that would’ve been hotly anticipated if anyone realized that its existence was even a possibility. Jenny From Thebes is dedicated to Jenny, a recurring Mountain Goats character first introduced on the band’s canonical 2002 classic All Hail West Texas. Musically, Jenny From Thebes has very little to with the original album’s driving, spartan lo-fi attacks. Instead, the Mountain Goats have worked with Sheryl Crow producer Trina Shoemaker to make a theatrical, maximalist pop record. It should be a trip.

We’ve already posted the early Jenny From Thebes singles “Clean Slate” and “Fresh Tattoo,” and now the Mountain Goats have shared “Murder At The 18th St. Garage,” a song with a descriptive and literal title. Over a layered, propulsive backbeat, John Darnielle lays out a gruesome scenario: “Once you commit to the turn, you’re going to have to follow through/ Cover your eyes when the splash comes/ It’s the only thing you can do. Here’s what Darnielle says about the song:

Rather than being coy about it, let me tell you that somebody gets killed in this song, which is, at best, a short-term solution to Jenny’s problems, not that I’m saying she herself did anything. It’s her word against his now, and he can’t talk anymore, and she’s long gone by the time the EMTs get to 18th street. Under oath, I will testify that she was with me, because I am with her. I knew when I wrote this tune that Wurster-Hughes Inc. would eat it up like a big tasty snack, and guess what, they did. Lace up your dancing workboots but wear some inserts because this one’s a sprint

Below, check out the song’s blood-splashed, Brandon Herman-directed video.

Jenny From Thebes is out 10/27 on Merge Records.