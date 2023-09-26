Some of you are Robert Pollard completists, and for you I will share this new song from Circus Devils, the Guided By Voices leader’s side project with brothers Todd and Tim Tobias. “Here We Are” is the lead single from Squeeze The Needle, the first Circus Devils album in six years. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, it’s not your average Pollard composition. It’s also… not my favorite! But maybe some of you loopy kooks out there will feel differently. Here we are:

TRACKLIST:

01 “Honeymoon In Waynesville”

02 “Here We Are”

03 “The Owl Presents…”

04 “Getting Better”

05 “Age Of Transfusion”

06 “(I’m A) Happy Baby Boy”

07 “Strawberry Limousine”

08 “Talking In Circles”

09 “Street Toughs”

10 “Online Zombie”

11 “Mama’s Got A Brand New Snake”

12 “Laughable Suit”

13 “Bad Queen”

14 “Franklin’s 48th Hallucination”

15 “Difficult Dreamer”

16 “Bone of Contention”

17 “The Gig That Won’t Go Away”

18 “The Joke Is Over”

19 “Ferris Wheel”

20 “Squeeze The Needle”

Squeeze The Needle is out 10/27 via GBV Inc.