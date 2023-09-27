Early in 2022, Connecticut emo sweethearts Anxious released their full-length debut Little Green House, and we really liked it. Since the LP’s release, Anxious have released the one-off singles “Sunsign” and “Where You Been.” Now, Anxious are getting ready to head out on tour with the Wonder Years, and they’ve dropped another single on us.

Anxious’ new song “Down, Down” has nothing to do with 311, even though I can’t help but read that title in Nick Hexum voice. Instead, it’s a twinkly pop-punk jam with some big hooks. The track does a nice job balancing sweetness with muscle. Here’s what singer Grady Allen says about it:

“Down, Down” is a song that focuses on exhaustion and the repercussions that emotions can have on those closest to you. The last two years have been incredibly strenuous on Anxious. We have toured nonstop, tried to keep up with writing new music, all the while trying to maintain at-home relationships and other personal goals. At a point, it just begins to feel like too much. Around this time last year, I began coming to terms with these emotions and started wondering whether Anxious was what I needed currently. Having that internal dialogue is stressful — but it came from a genuine place. Where it gets complex, though, is once you have to share those feelings with your bandmates, your friends. Then you’re faced with anger, frustration, and feelings of betrayal — all for emotions that are ultimately out of your control. The song is about having those conversations and deliberating over whether your emotions are relevant or ultimately out of touch.”

Below, listen to “Down Down” and check out Anxious’ upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

9/27 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater *

9/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre *

9/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

10/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt City Seamers +

10/04 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

10/06 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman *

10/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag *

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

10/09 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

10/10 – Louisville, KY @ Mag Bar

10/11 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland *

10/12 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre *

10/13 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

10/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre *

10/15 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

10/17 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre *

10/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre *

10/19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston *

10/20 – Holyoke, MA @ Dracula

10/21 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

10/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom *

* with the Wonder Years