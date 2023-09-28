Watch Dua Lipa Fight John Cena In The Argylle Trailer

A few months ago, Dua Lipa made her cinematic debut with an extended cameo in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, a genuine cultural phenomenon that’s also the biggest box-office smash of the year. Lipa also scored a big hit with the Barbie soundtrack song “Dance The Night.” If you’re a pop star who’s looking to get into acting, then you couldn’t ask for a better entry point. For her next move, Lipa will star in the new movie Argylle, and it sure looks like she’ll fight her Barbie scene partner John Cena — who, lest we forget, is a musician in his own right.

Argylle, which was first announced in 2021 and which is set to come out next year, comes to us from Matthew Vaughn, director of Layer Cake and the Kingsman series. It’s not a spinoff movie about the chauffeur from Die Hard, sadly. Instead, as the brand-new trailer indicates, it’s a glamorous super-spy caper where Lipa co-stars with John Cena and Henry Cavill — at least until the meta hijinks start.

The Argylle trailer comes with a whole lot of narrative twists and turns, and it appears to be more of a self-aware comedy than an action movie. The cast is absolutely jammed with extremely famous people, including Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O’Hara, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bryan Cranston. Dua Lipa is reportedly also recording music for the soundtrack, and the movie is supposed to be the first of three. Check out the trailer below.

Argylle opens in theaters 2/4/24. I was going to complain about how we can’t just get a cool spy action movie, without all the winky-wink stuff, but then I remembered that the last Mission: Impossible movie did not do well. It’s our fault.