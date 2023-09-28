Holy Fawn – “Glóandi”

New Music September 28, 2023 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

Holy Fawn – “Glóandi”

New Music September 28, 2023 10:29 AM By Tom Breihan

Last year, Holy Fawn, a very good heavy shoegaze band from Phoenix, released an exceptional album called Dimensional Bleed. Next month, Holy Fawn will head out on an American tour with Caracara. Today, they’ve released a lovely new six-minute track called “Glóandi.”

Google tells me that “Glóandi” is Icelandic for “glowing.” Maybe they speak a lot of Icelandic down in Arizona, or maybe this is just Holy Fawn giving a tip of the cap to Sigur Rós. There’s definitely some of that yearning grandeur to “Glóandi.” The track starts with a pulsing, erratic drumbeat and a tingly guitar line, and it expands outward into something vast and pretty. Check out out below.

“Glóandi” is out now on Wax Bodega.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Pink Kicks Out San Antonio Concertgoer Yelling About Circumcision

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Katy Perry’s “E.T.” (Feat. Kanye West)

3 days ago 0

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce 25th Album The Silver Cord

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest