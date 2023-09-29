Might as well face it: Bruce Springsteen is the latest superstar to jump on the Dessner train. The National’s Aaron Dessner has recently been working closely with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran, to wildly differing results, and his bandmate and twin brother Bryce sometimes gets in on those records. Now, Bryce has co-produced and orchestrated a new soundtrack song from the Boss.

Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, his wife and E Street Bandmate, recorded the song “Addicted To Romance” for the new Rebecca Miller film She Came To Me. Springsteen recently had to postpone a bunch of tour dates to deal with peptic ulcer disease, but he’s likely had this song in the can for a long time.

In She Came To Me, Peter Dinklage plays a composer who’s married to Anne Hathaway. While he’s dealing with writer’s block, he has an affair with Marisa Tomei. All things being equal, this seems like a pretty good problem to have. The movie looks good! Bryce Dessner wrote the movie’s score, and he worked with Springsteen and Scialfa to record “Addicted To Romance.”

“Addicted To Romance” has nothing to do with Robert Palmer. Instead it’s named for a line that Marisa Tomei says in She Came To Me. (I haven’t seen the movie, but that line is in the trailer.) The song is a soft, worn-down ballad that’s pretty similar to “The Wrestler,” the song that Springsteen wrote for the Darren Aronofsky film of the same name. He and Patti Scialfa sing quiet, understated harmonies over restrained strings and pianos. Springsteen wrote the song himself, and Bryce Dessner orchestrated it and co-produced it with longtime Springsteen collaborator Ron Aniello, who plays the piano. It’s pretty! Below, check out “Addicted To Romance” and the She Came To Me trailer.

She Came To Me opens in limited release today. The soundtrack is out now on Unigram/Parlophone. If you haven’t had enough of the Dessners in your life recently, you can stream it below.