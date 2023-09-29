BTS are on hiatus for the moment, as the members of the hugely popular South Korean group launch solo careers and go through their compulsory military service. This past summer, Oasis fan Jung Kook teamed up with Latto for the catchy, UK garage-flavored single “Seven,” which made him the second solo BTS member to top the Billboard Hot 100. In the process, he held off Jason Aldean’s reactionary anthem “Try That In A Small Town,” at least for a week. Now, Jung Kook seems likely to repeat that feat, though he doesn’t have to deal with Aldean anymore.

Today, Jung Kook released “3D,” a new collaboration with Jack Harlow, who’s been on a couple of chart-toppers himself. The English-language track was written and produced by BloodPop and David Stewart. (This is David Stewart, the producer behind the BTS hit “Dynamite,” not the Dave Stewart from Eurythmics.) It’s a fleet, funky track that seems to be going for an early-’00s Justin Timberlake/Neptunes kind of thing. Considering that the track is pretty much guaranteed to debut at #1, we could do a lot worse. Check out director Drew Kirsch’s choreography-heavy video below.