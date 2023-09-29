The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Armand Hammer - "The Gods Must Be Crazy"

Its not a perfect analog, but the comparison feels fair to me: Armand Hammer are to the 2020s when Run The Jewels were to the 2010s — a pair of veteran rappers with an experimental streak who teamed up on the brink of middle age and found a massive listener base both within the hip-hop world and outside it. In other words, billy woods and Elucid have become your local indie rock fan’s favorite rappers, for better or worse. So it makes perfect sense to hear them spitting rugged impressionism over a burbling, clattering El-P beat.



On “The Gods Must Be Crazy,” these guys get in some of the finest bars on We Buy Diabetic Test Strips, be it Elucid’s “I think I mighta left in my right mind/ Why I still gotta dress for a thought crime?” or billy’s dig at “white women with pepper spray in they purse interpolating Beyoncé.” There’s also an amazing apocalyptic screed about violent spectacles and cell phone service, a sequence too layered and expansive to unpack at blurb length. This is dense, intellectually charged music; you have to sit with it for a while to get the full effect. Yet on a surface level they make the weird shit hit like blockbuster entertainment. —Chris