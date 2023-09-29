Rick Ross & Meek Mill – “Shaq & Kobe”

New Music September 29, 2023 4:49 PM By Chris DeVille

Rick Ross and Meek Mill, together again! It’s enough to make a millennial rap fan’s heart sing. The MMG associates have joined forces for the new single “Shaq & Kobe,” a song released to promote Rozay’s new affiliation with gamma., “the artist-first multimedia platform providing creative and business services across all artistic and commercial formats.” It’s a crisp, expensive-sounding, radio-friendly rap track that, along with the Kid Art-directed music video, has me feeling like it’s 2011 in the best way. Ross and Mill have been teasing a full collaborative album called Too Good To Be True, and if it all sounds like this, it will live up to its title. Watch the video below.

