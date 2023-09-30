Watch The Killers Bring Out Eddie Vedder, Sammy Hagar At Ohana Fest

Watch The Killers Bring Out Eddie Vedder, Sammy Hagar At Ohana Fest

The Killers headlined the first night of Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, and they brought some special guests out onto the stage. First up, they covered Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “The Waiting” — they first did that back in 2017, but this time they brought along Eddie Vedder, who is headlining the second night of the fest. Then for the encore they debuted a cover of Van Halen’s “Why Can’t This Be Love,” alongside Sammy Hagar. Watch video below.

