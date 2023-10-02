Hear Joni Mitchell’s “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio” Demo Featuring Neil Young

New Music October 2, 2023 11:43 AM By James Rettig

Hear Joni Mitchell’s “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio” Demo Featuring Neil Young

Later this week, a new Joni Mitchell box set is being released, Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975). It focuses on the time period she recorded For The Roses, Court And Spark, and The Hissing Of Summer Lawns. We’ve already gotten a demo of “Help Me” and the previously unheard “Like Veils Said Lorraine” from the set.

And here’s another selection from the archive, an early version of For The Roses‘ “You Turn Me On I’m A Radio,” which was recorded at Wally Heider Studios in Hollywood, California on April 18, 1972. This session featured Neil Young playing electric guitar and harmonica on the track, alongside Tim Drummond and Kenny Buttrey, members of Young’s the Stray Gators.

Listen below.

Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 3: The Asylum Years (1972-1975) is out 10/6 via Rhino.

