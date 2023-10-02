There’s a new R.A.P. Ferreira album in the world. It came together quickly. Ferreira wrote and recorded ASIATIQUE BLACK WIZARD LILY FUNK over the course of seven days last month in his current home base of Nashville at his retail shop Soulfolks Records & Tapes. It contains 19 minutes of abstract and tripped-out lo-fi hip-hop, with production by vast.ness, Bullies Of The Boulevard, and Abstract Black. Among other things, the lyrics touch on mortality, theology, and turtles (shout out Sturgill Simpson). There’s a chance the record will still be altered, Life Of Pablo-style.

In a statement accompanying the release, Ferreira calls ASIATIQUE BLACK WIZARD LILY FUNK “an ode to the 8 path and a means to keep the lights on.” He continues, “in times of peril, there will be singing. though there are torturers.” Stream the album below, and buy it here.

<a href="https://afrolab9000.bandcamp.com/album/asiatique-black-wizard-lily-funk">ASIATIQUE BLACK WIZARD LILY FUNK by R.A.P. Ferreira</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “jig” (Feat. Pink Navel) (Prod. The Bullies Of The Boulevard)

02 “hey you (12 continuous patterns)” (Prod. vast.ness)

03 “ASIATIQUE BLACK WIZARD LILY FUNK” (Prod. vast.ness)

04 “brother eldon had somn to say” featuring ELDON (Prod. The Bullies Of The Boulevard)

05 “warlocks” (Prod. Bullies Of The Boulevard)

06 “jayve steers the night shift” (Feat. Abstract Black) (Prod. Abstract Black)

07 “8MM grain” (Prod. vast.ness)

08 “our counter attack rhymed” (Prod. vast.ness)

ASIATIQUE BLACK WIZARD LILY FUNK is out now on Ruby Yacht.