Pop Montréal 2023 Gave Us Some Of Our Best Live Music Experiences Of The Year

Though Saturday operated as the grand finale, there was still more music on Sunday. Similar to Wednesday’s soft opening, Sunday was a reflective comedown. The two big names that night were Bonnie “Prince” Billy and the current iteration of Tangerine Dream, in direct conflict with each other. There can be this quality to city-based festivals where the Sunday feels sort of tangential, removed from the rest — a few big shows in different rooms, the energy and expansiveness noticeably different. Given that Tangerine Dream’s set was in a seated theater — albeit a gorgeous one called L’Oympia — far away from the rest of the festival, that was partially true. But their performance was so stunning, it ended up registering as a true headliner wrapping up the festival.

The idea of seeing Tangerine Dream now is complicated. Edgar Froese, the group’s founder and sole consistent member through the decades, died in 2015. The group continues on, led by his appointed successor Thorsten Quaeschning, alongside violinist Hoshiko Yamane and keyboardist Paul Frick. This iteration of the project has not been without its controversy, with some old fans (or band members) writing it off as a cover band masquerading under the original moniker. And it’s true the live set is a strange hybrid, with some old “hits” — renditions of ’70s Tangerine Dream material, the Risky Business theme, music from the band’s score for Grand Theft Auto V — mixed with arrangements incorporating new material and angles. Nothing is retro, overly reverent evocations of old sounds — everything is rendered in loud, lush new electronics. Maybe if you saw Tangerine Dream in 1974, this all feels strange. But all I can tell you is now, with the trio performing in North America for the first time in 10 years and thus the first time over here without Froese, the show left no doubt about the potency in their continuing existence. It wasn’t just a highlight of Pop Montréal, but one of those most special performances I’ve seen in recent memory.