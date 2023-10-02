Czarface — the hip-hop group made up of 7L, Esoteric, and Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck — have released an album of sorts almost every year since they first got together for their debut in 2013. Today, they’re announcing another one, Czartificial Intelligence — a vinyl-only bonus track edition of it will be released on Record Store Day (November 24), a week before the album comes out everywhere else. It features contributions from Kool Keith, Logic, Godfather Don, Frankie Pulitzer, and Nems.

“The new album comes equipped with chaos, order and everything in between,” Esoteric said in a statement. “It’s like a swirling vortex of cosmic carnage, but we bring it down to earth in places. We are, after all, in a new era. I hope what we made resonates with the people.”

Today, they’re sharing lead single “You Know My Style,” which features Nems. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Czarchimedes’ Death Ray”

02 “Blast Off”

03 “All That For A Drop Of Blood”

04 “You Know My Style” (Feat. Nems)

05 “Mama’s Basement”

06 “Frenzy In A Far Off World” (Feat. Frankie Pulitzer)

07 “Czarsenic”

08 “Gatecrasher” (Feat. Logic)

09 “Sirens”

10 “Helicopter” (Feat. Godfather Don & Kool Keith)

11 “One Eleven Chelsea” (RSD Bonus Track)

12 “Marvel At That (Road Trip)”

13 “Live From Czarnegie Hall” (Feat. Kool Keith) (RSD Bonus Track)

14 “Together”

The vinyl-only edition ofCzartificial Intelligence is out 11/24 on Record Store Day. The bonus track-less version of the album will follow on 12/1, both via Virgin Music.