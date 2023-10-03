Sufjan Stevens – “A Running Start”

New Music October 3, 2023 9:11 AM By James Rettig

A couple weeks ago, Sufjan Stevens went public with the terrible news that he had been hospitalized with Guillain-Barré syndrome, and that he’s currently in rehabilitation and undergoing intensive physical therapy to re-learn how to walk. His latest album, Javelin, is still on its way later this week, though, and today he’s sharing a third single from it, “A Running Start,” which was preceded by “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” and “So You Are Tired.” Listen to “A Running Start” below.

Javelin is out 10/6 via Asthmatic Kitty.

