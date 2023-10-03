body / negative is the ambient project of Los Angeles musician Andy Schiaffino, who has two releases to their name so far, 2019’s Epoche and 2020’s Fragments, and this December, they’ll add a third. everett was supposed to be recorded at Midwife‘s studio in New Mexico but Schiaffino ended up recording most of it themselves after their father became ill and entered hospice care. Midwife’s Madeline Johnston did end up co-producing a handful of tracks, and Slowdive’s Simon Scott mastered the project. Check out body / negative’s immersive everett lead single “persimmon” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “flowers (the proverbial you)”

02 “sleepy” (Feat. Midwife)

03 “faun and fawn”

04 “everytime”

05 “fraidy cat”

06 “persimmon”

07 “ataraxia” (Feat. Midwife)

08 “everett” (Feat Midwife)

everett is out 12/8 via Track Number Records.