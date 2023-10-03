Watch Troye Sivan Cover Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For”

News October 3, 2023 10:25 AM By Tom Breihan

Watch Troye Sivan Cover Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For”

Troye Sivan is having a pretty big year. His new album Something To Give Each Other is coming out next week, and he was one of the only good things about the Weeknd’s HBO show The Idol. But Sivan was not a part of the whole Barbie wave this past summer. He would’ve definitely made sense on the Barbie soundtrack, but I guess there’s always the inevitable sequel. And now Sivan has done his version of one of the big Barbie songs.

Today, Troye Sivan paid a visit to the BBC Live Lounge. He played a smoothed-out, softened version of his rambunctious single “Rush,” and in keeping with Live Lounge tradition, he also did a cover. People love covering Billie Eilish in the Live Lounge, and Sivan is no exception. He did a soft, silky take on Eilish’s Barbie ballad “What Was I Made For.” I would’ve rather heard Sivan sing at least five other Barbie songs. He could’ve crushed “Dance The Night” or “Speed Drive” or especially “I’m Just Ken,” but no, he did “What Was I Made For.” Watch both of Sivan’s Live Lounge performances below.

Something To Give Each Other is out 10/13 via Capitol/EMI Australia.

