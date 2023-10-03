Myriam Gendron – “Bric-á-brac” & “The Small Hours”

New Music October 3, 2023 By Chris DeVille

In 2014, the great Montréal psych-folk solo act Myriam Gendron released Not So Deep As A Well, an album that translated Dorothy Parker’s poetry into mystical acoustic ballads. An expanded version of the album went online today, including two songs that were previously available only as CD bonus tracks. “Bric-á-brac” and “The Small Hours” are the new additions, but if you haven’t heard Not So Deep As A Well before, it’s worth immersing yourself in the whole record. Gendron comes across as a wise, tender narrator, and her instrumental work gorgeously serves the songs. It’s almost like a midpoint between Sufjan Stevens and Joanna Newsom? See what I mean below.

