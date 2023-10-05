Blink-182 – “Dance With Me”

New Music October 5, 2023 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

Blink-182 – “Dance With Me”

New Music October 5, 2023 10:00 AM By Chris DeVille

Blink-182 are a couple weeks out from One More Time…, their first album in the classic Mark-Tom-Travis configuration in more than a decade. They shared two songs from the record in September, “One More Time…” and “More Than You Know,” both of which presented the most serious and straightforward version of Blink. Today they are joking around at least a little bit.

In the video for new single “Dance With Me” — yet another distinctly not-juvenile song — the three Blink members dress up like the Ramones — black wigs, leather jackets, the whole deal. It’s directed by the Malloys, and you can watch it below.

One More Time… is out 10/20 on Columbia.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Jack Black & A Band Of Pre-Teens Cover Ozzy Osbourne At Tom Morello’s Mom’s 100th Birthday Party

2 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Postpone Reunion Tour As They Ready New Music

4 days ago 0

Stevie Nicks Gets Her Own Barbie

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest