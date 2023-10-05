Blink-182 are a couple weeks out from One More Time…, their first album in the classic Mark-Tom-Travis configuration in more than a decade. They shared two songs from the record in September, “One More Time…” and “More Than You Know,” both of which presented the most serious and straightforward version of Blink. Today they are joking around at least a little bit.

In the video for new single “Dance With Me” — yet another distinctly not-juvenile song — the three Blink members dress up like the Ramones — black wigs, leather jackets, the whole deal. It’s directed by the Malloys, and you can watch it below.

One More Time… is out 10/20 on Columbia.