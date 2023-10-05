Björk & Rosalía Just Released A Song Together To Protest Icelandic Fish Farming

Björk and Rosalía released a song together. For real. The seemingly untitled song, which only exists on YouTube for now, is labeled “help fight fish farming in iceland.” It will see official release later this month, and sales proceeds will pay the legal fees of people in Fjord Seyðisfjörður who are protesting the new fish farm in their area. In the one-minute a cappella track, Björk and Rosalía repeatedly sing, “Is that the right thing to do? I just don’t know.”

Here’s a statement Björk shared along with the song:

i am offering a song me and rosalia sang together

the profits will to help the fight against fish farming in iceland

it will come out in october

people at the fjord seyðisfjörður have stood up and protested against fish farming starting there

we would like to donate sales of the song to help with their legal fees

and hopefully it can be an exemplary case for others

iceland has the biggest untouched nature in europe

and still today it has it´s sheep roaming free in the mountains in the summers

it´s fish has swum free in our lakes , rivers and fjords

so when icelandic and norwegian business men started buying fish farms in the majority of our fjords ,

it was a big shock and rose up as the main topic this summer ,

we don´t understand how they had been able to do this for a decade with almost no regulations stopping them .

this has already had devastating effect on wildlife and the farmed fish are suffering in horrid health conditions and since a lot of them have escaped , they have started changing the DNA in the icelandic salmon to the worse

and could eventually lead to its extinction

there is still a chance to safe the last wild salmon of the north

our group would like to dare these business men to retract their farms !

we would also like to help invent and set strict regulations into iceland´s legal system to guard nature .

the majority of the nation already agrees with us

so this protest is about putting the will of the people into our rule-systems .

warmth

björk