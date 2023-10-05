Hailing from Philly, Trash Knife are a melodic garage punk band with raunchy hardcore energy. Their album Weird Daze drops next month, and its opening track “Party Friends” is rad as hell. “You are just my party friends!” snarls Lauren McFadden. “You are not my ride or die!” The music has a raw, Stooges-like violent energy, like every power chord and drumbeat is kicking up clouds of sonic dust. Trash Knife also cite Avengers and the Germs as influences. It’s simple, direct, and to the point, and you ought to give it a listen below.

<a href="https://bigneckrecords1.bandcamp.com/album/weird-daze">Weird Daze by Trash Knife</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Party Friends”

02 “DTF”

03 “No Time”

04 “Mind Bendy”

05 “Somedays”

06 “She’s A Weirdo”

07 “Zombie”

08 “Sixties Psycho”

09 “L.i.L.”

10 “No One Cares”

Weird Daze is out 11/10 on Big Neck. Pre-order it here.