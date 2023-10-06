After getting introspective on his 2022 album Melt My Eyez, See Your Future, young Florida rap legend Denzel Curry is getting back to the kind of hard, concussive music that made him an internet sensation in the first place. Right now, Curry is building up the release of his long-promised project 13LOOD 1N + 13LOOD OUT RELOADED, and he’s already dropped the singles “Blood On My Nikez,” the ICECOLDBISHOP collab “Ice Cold Zel Freestyle,” and the Kenny Mason collab “Sked.” All three songs are great. Today, Curry’s got another one.

Denzel Curry’s new single “Woo” features fellow South Florida rappers Chief Pound and PlayThatBoiZay, the latter of whom appeared on Curry’s tracks “P.A.T.” and “Bad Luck.” Just as importantly, “Woo” marks Curry’s reunion with Ronny J, the Florida producer behind early Denzel classics like “Ultimate,” “Threatz,” and “ULT.” “Woo” recaptures that chaotic, sinister feeling, and you can hear it below.