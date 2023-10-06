Hear Tom Petty’s Previously Unreleased “Help Me” From New Mojo Reissue

New Music October 6, 2023 12:23 PM By Chris DeVille

In 2010, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers released a blues album called Mojo. That album is about to get the reissue treatment. Out two weeks from today, Extra Mojo Version will feature two previously unreleased tracks from the Mojo sessions, one of which is out today.

“Help Me” is a minor-key 12 bar blues originally credited to Sonny Boy Williamson II. The Heartbreakers delivered a subdued and smoky version of the track; it plays like a band that knows how to sound formidable without blasting away. The track comes with a video featuring studio footage directed by Sam Jones, the Wilco documentary guy. Watch below.

Extra Mojo Version is out 10/20 on Warner.

