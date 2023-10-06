The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - "Theia"

The theory goes like this: 4.5 billion years ago, when Earth was young, another planet-sized body crashed into our own. The impact threw a vast chunk of debris into Earth’s orbit, and that chunk became the moon. It’s all just an astronomical hypothesis; nobody was there to confirm that this happened. The scientists behind this story have a name for the planet that hit ours: Theia.



King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released the first three songs from their new album The Silver Cord as one 12-minute video because they want you to hear the tracks all together. If you can, you should. (We’ve embedded all three here.) The Lizard Wizard are on some trippy synth-magician shit, and it’s truly a blast to hear them veering off into astral rave, sometimes with endearingly terrible rapping. But “Theia,” the opener, only needs three minutes and change to sweep you off into another plane of understanding. And when those hands-to-the-sky keyboard drones line up with that electronic boom, it hits like a rogue wandering planet. —Tom