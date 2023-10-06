The Massachusetts hardcore band Vantage Point shares members with groups like Final Gasp and C4, but they sound nothing like them. Instead, Vantage Point play down-the-middle straight-edge hardcore that draws in the fervent, passionate bands who made up the Revelation Records roster in the early ’90s. Their 2019 debut EP An Answer You Won’t Find really impressed me, and now they’re getting ready to release their first full-length.

Vantage Point’s debut LP Against Myself is coming next month, and its first two singles make me think this could be a truly special record. The songs “Slow To Fix A Feeling” and “A Reminder” don’t really do anything new, but they sound huge and anthemic, and they’ve got a great snap to them. Below, listen to both tracks and check out the Against Myself tracklist.

<a href="https://bbbrecords.bandcamp.com/album/against-myself">Against Myself by Vantage Point</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Amends”

02 “The Ask”

03 “Slow To Fix A Feeling”

04 “Where It Ends II”

05 “I Force Me”

06 “A Reminder”

07 “Against Myself”

08 “Tired Of Looking Back”

09 “Swear”

Against Myself is out 11/10 on Triple B Records.