Stream Snag & Coma Regalia’s New Split LP MMXXIII

New Music October 9, 2023 1:00 PM By Chris DeVille

Midwestern screamo titans unite! Wisconsin upstarts Snag and Indiana veterans Coma Regalia have joined forces for a split LP called MMXXIII. It is as raw and combustible as you’d hope. The songs sprint down the borderline between exhilarating and discomfiting in a way that speaks to these bands’ dynamism and their commitment to the ugly intensity of the DIY scenes from which they arose. It ain’t pretty, but it’s beautiful, you know what I mean?

Stream MMXXIII below, where you can also find The One Who Became Many, a new Coma Regalia tribute featuring Letterbombs, My Hair Is A Rat’s Nest, Apostles Of Eris, and many more.

