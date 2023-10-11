The Alternative Number Ones

August 5, 1989

The Alternative Number Ones: The B-52’s’ “Channel Z”

Stayed at #1:

3 Weeks

The Alternative Number Ones October 11, 2023 8:41 AM By Tom Breihan
In The Alternative Number Ones, I’m reviewing every #1 single in the history of the Billboard Modern Rock Tracks/Alternative Songs, starting with the moment that the chart launched in 1988. This column is a companion piece to The Number Ones, and it’s for subscribers only. Thank you to everyone who’s helping to keep Stereogum afloat. What happened to the larger-than-life ...
This post is Members Only.
If you're a member click here. If not, sign up here.
Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nu-Metal Fest Sick New World Announces 2024 Lineup

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Adele’s “Rolling In The Deep”

2 days ago 0

Steely Dan Replaced On Eagles Farewell Tour As Donald Fagen Hospitalized

1 day ago 0

more from The Alternative Number Ones

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already disabled it? Click here to refresh.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest