New Glass Beach! The LA “post-emo” Band To Watch have taken a good long time to follow up 2019’s the first glass beach album, but it seems like “the CIA,” their new single out today, could be more than a one-off. Something about the way their record label shared it and the video teasers the band has been posting suggests that — after years of covers and loosies — we’re back in album mode.

As for the song itself, “the CIA” feels less hyper-online than past Glass Beach releases, almost alt-rock-radio-ready. But the band achieved that sound without compromising their proggy, exploratory tendencies. Within the track’s shadowy but upbeat sound world, J McClendon sings about being terrified, exposed, and under surveillance. Watch the video, directed by Glass Beach’s William White, below.