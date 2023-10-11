Fenne Lily’s Big Picture was, quietly, one of this year’s most impressive albums. This fall, she’s releasing an expanded edition. To kick off the rollout, Lily has shared “Hollywood And Fear,” a thoughtful and understated folk-pop song that asks, “Do I want to be right or to be kind?” In a statement, Lily explained that central question: “It’s something my mum asked me constantly when I was a kid — I would argue until I lost the thread of the argument, when I could have easily let it go. So ‘Hollywood and Fear’ is about figuring out when to hold on tightly versus when to let go.” Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Map Of Japan”

02 “Dawncolored Horse”

03 “Lights Light Up”

04 “2+2”

05 “Superglued”

06 “Henry”

07 “Pick”

08 “In My Own Time”

09 “Red Deer Day”

10 “Half Finished”

11 “Dial Tone” (Bonus Track)

12 “Hollywood And Fear” (Bonus Track)

13 “Cathedral” (Bonus Track)”

14 “4” (Bonus Track)

15 “In My Own Time” (Demo)

Big Picture (Expanded Edition) is out 11/10 on Dead Oceans.