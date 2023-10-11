Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Robbie Williams Docuseries
In the US, Robbie Williams is the guy whose “Millennium” video you might remember from VH1. In the UK, he’s one of the biggest pop stars of all time. Williams is the subject of a new Netflix documentary series, billed as a “raw, honest, real” look at his life. Directed by Joe Pearlman and produced by none other than Ridley Scott, the four-part Robbie Williams supposedly covers the pop star’s whole life, from his tenure in the wildly popular boy band Take That (again, Americans, you remember “Back For Good”) to his solo imperial era and up to the present. Watch a trailer below.
Robbie Williams hits Netflix on 11/8.