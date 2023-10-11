Um, what? Bombay Bicycle Club, the longstanding quote-unquote alternative pop-rock band out of London, have released a new single with Chaka Khan. No, not some indie band who thought it would be funny to name themselves Chaka Khan — the actual Chaka Khan, music legend. The song is called “Tekken 2,” and it’s extremely forgettable 2014-ass alt-rock radio filler until Khan shows up light a bolt of lightning. Why did she agree to this? She is too good for this.

OK, here’s why. “After Jack invited me and then sent the song, I loved it, the ethereal part drew me in,” Khan shares in a statement. “The band has such innovative and passionate energy, truly great musicians. Absolute vibes.” Not the way I’d describe it, but if Chaka Khan is vibing to a deeply forgettable Bombay Bicycle Club track, who am I to stop her?

Watch Alexandra Gavillet’s video for “Tekken 2” below.

If Chaka was slumming it looking for an English alt-pop band to collaborate with, surely Glass Animals were available?