Maple Glider – “Do You”

Australian singer-songwriter Maple Glider is releasing her sophomore album I Get Into Trouble later this week. A handful of songs are out, like “Don’t Kiss Me,” “Dinah,” and “Two Years.” Today, she’s back with the poignant single “Do You” with a video made by Bridgette Winten and Tom Dunphy.

The placid ballad deals with “feelings of loneliness and connectedness,” as per the press release. Read Glider’s statement about the song below.

“For me this song holds the feeling of being frustrated by someone who refuses to see who you are, no matter how much you put yourself in front of them, until eventually, you retreat. It’s also about the self-obsession that can come as a result of that, the fixation on identity, complicated feelings of inadequacy, and the search for meaning and significance in failing relationships. As always, there are many sides to the sphere, the ball just keeps spinning. I wanted to capture those feelings of loneliness and connectedness I had in those first couple of years in the city. The nice fun bits and also the strange and sad bits. All the confusion of moving to a new place and really feeling like you are leaving an old life behind. But also how attempting to separate yourself completely from your past can also make it so much harder to recognise where you need growth. It’s really just a very emotional song and I think Bridgette in particular wanted to capture the sadness of it in a nostalgic and beautiful way.”

Listen to “Do You” below.

TOUR DATES:

11/10 – Sydney, Australia @ Lansdowne Hotel

11/11 – London, UK @ Eltham Hotel

11/12 – Brisbane, Australia @ Black Bear Lodge

11/17 – Melbourne, Australia @ Corner Hotel

11/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Genghis Cohen

12/05 – New York, NY @ The Sultan Room

I Get Into Trouble is out 10/13 on Partisan.