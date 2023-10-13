The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

01

Sufjan Stevens - "Shit Talk"

Even before we knew what we know now, Javelin was a heartrending listen, and “Shit Talk” stood out as its triumphantly downcast climax. With the revelation that Sufjan Stevens’ longtime partner Evans Richardson died this year, and that the album was dedicated to him, all those ostensible breakup songs took on devastating new layers of meaning.



Essentially concluding the tracklist before a Neil Young cover that plays more like an epilogue, “Shit Talk” is a towering work within the Sufjan canon, a convergence of his rawest personal disclosures and his prettiest, most grandiose musical impulses. The song is like a reflective pool that ripples outward to infinity, expanding from hushed fingerpicked guitar into one of his signature post-rock symphonies. The sound of it is lush and expansive, painfully gorgeous and gorgeously painful.



The lyrics are simple, direct, and sharp enough to cut to the core — especially when “I will always love you, but I cannot live with you” gives way to “I will always love you, but I cannot look at you.” By the time Sufjan and his chorale are singing “I don’t want to fight at all” and “I will always love you” back and forth at each other, it has become the epic finale we all imagine for our failed relationships. Then, the falling action: one last extended ambient swoon that feels like a downcast, relieved exhale. When it’s all over, you too might find yourself exhausted and unraveled, in disbelief about what you just experienced. —Chris