Mizmor, the one-man black metal project whose latest album Prosaic was our Album Of The Week back in July, has released a cover of Portugal The Man’s “Doubt,” a song off the band’s LP Chris Black Changed My Life, also from earlier this year. Ryan Neighbors, the brother of Mizmor’s Liam, used to play in PTM, but left the band back in 2012.

“My brother, Ryan, used to play in Portugal. The Man, and I was the kid brother who played heavy music,” Mizmor shared in a statement. “I think John [Gourley] always thought that was kind of cool … but it wasn’t until Mike [Ragan]’s music video trilogy idea that it clicked on exactly how to meld the Mizmor sound with the PTM sound…” He continued:

Instead of stripping everything away and rebuilding from the ground up, like many remixes do, I was able to almost directly adapt the chords into my style. I also wrote a doom metal outro, to make sure we showcased the slower side of Mizmor, and I was able to put one of John’s vocal melodies on top of it in the form of lead guitar (blended with one of Zoe’s vocal takes). I’m really proud of how the song came out. It totally rips, and it’s also really interesting to hear a more traditional pop structure (verse, chorus, verse, chorus, bridge, outro) behind a black metal song, because the genre doesn’t typically do that. This results in a certain catchiness that, though most black metallers would be tempted to resist, I find undeniable in this context (since the song still shreds)… And I think a lot of non-metal artists either have a soft spot for metal, or are just intrigued by the genre, because it allows for a very cathartic expression of dark or negative emotions (like depression, anxiety, and existential dread), which ends up being therapeutic and positive for both the artist and their listeners.

Listen below.