Here is how Max Bemis explains the upcoming project from emo veterans Say Anything:

The album we’re working on now is so meta it’s not. It’s a satire of everything our band was, and the idea of every emo band coming back after five years, going back to basics and grasping for the fanbase they discarded so callously by diving headfirst into their fans’ wants and needs, instead of gorging on major label cash and then still trying to be the next Animal Collective or Strokes despite what their band actually sounds like…

Presumably, naming a song after a Sufjan Stevens album is part of that concept. “Carrie & Lowell & Cody (Pendent),” out today, features hard-charging guitars, aggressively grating emo vocals, and lyrics like “I have nothing to show for/ I have nothing to glow for.” Nothing about masturbation, the 4th of July, or estranged parents, though, as far as I can tell. Listen below.