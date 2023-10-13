Earlier this year we draped a Band To Watch designation on Lamp Of Murmuur, a Los Angeles-based black metal project led by the mysterious musician known only as M. It turns out M. works under more than one alias. Recording under the name Silent Thunder, he’s contributed two intensely dark new songs to Saeculum Mysticum, a split LP with the Czech band Zmyrna. The Zmyrna tracks are recorded in higher fidelity, but all five songs offer that descending-int-hell vibe black metal fans crave. Check out a YouTube stream of the full album below, where Silent Thunder’s two tracks are also available via Bandcamp.

<a href="https://lampofmurmuur.bandcamp.com/album/saeculum-mysticum-split-w-zmyrna">Saeculum Mysticum (Split w/ Zmyrna) by Silent Thunder</a>

Saeculum Mysticum is out now on GoatowaRex.