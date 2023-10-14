Watch MUNA Cover “Since U Been Gone” In LA

Over the past couple years, Muna have taken on fun pop covers: Britney Spears’ “Sometimes,” Taylor Swift’s “August,” and Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” Earlier this week, the trio brought Kelly Clarkson’s “Since U Been Gone” to the stage at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Muna delivered a vibrant performance of the 2004 hit to enthused crowds on Wednesday and Thursday night. In addition, they were joined by Boygenius on the latter night, with Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Julien Baker all dressed up as the members of Muna. Check out videos of the fun below.

