Peter Gabriel has already shared ten singles from his forthcoming tenth studio album i/o, his first LP of new songs in 21 years. Today, he unveiled the artwork (shot by Nadav Kander) and revealed that its physical release will take place in December. The album reportedly has twelve tracks, which have all been performed on the current tour that wraps up in Houston next week. To celebrate, Gabriel also shared an alternate mix of the Skrillex collab “This Is Home.”

Gabriel released the Dark-Side Mix of “This Is Home” last month, and it now has a Bright-Side mix by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent. Gabriel says:

“I think it’s got a groove but unlike most pop songs that have a middle eight or bridge this has two and they are both quite different. The first one is atmospheric and dreamy and we have this amazing all male choir which comes in slowly into this dreamy, garden-like section. The choir, Orphei Drängar, are based in Sweden and I think they get a fantastic sound, it’s dark, stirring and emotional. The strings in the other middle section I really like, it’s quite catchy, poppy in a way. I think John Metcalfe picked up on what I was trying to go for there and did a beautiful job, as always.”

Listen to it below.

According to Genesis-News, this is the i/o tracklist based on a listening event earlier this year:

TRACKLIST:

1. “Panopticom”

2. “Playing For Time”

3. “The Court”

4. “Four Kinds Of Horses”

5. “i/o”

6. “Love Can Heal”

7. “Road To Joy”

8. “So Much”

9. “Olive Tree”

10. “This Is Home”

11. “And Still”

12. “Live And Let Live”