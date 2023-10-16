Last week, the American Analog Set came back out of nowhere and announced their first new album in 18 years — it’s called For Forever and will be out at the end of the month. At the time, they launched a pre-order for the LP but didn’t put out any songs. But the band recently shared two new tracks: “Camp Don’t Count” and “Konika & Maliko.”

Their website also contains a little bit more information about For Forever, including when they started working on these songs: “We started playing together again in 2013 and began work on For Forever in 2015. We finished it in 2019 and left it under the couch for a few years while the world was on fire.”

They also said they won’t be touring in support of For Forever, but: “We won’t rule out an Austin show, but we don’t have anything planned outside the city.”

Here are the two new songs:

<a href="https://theamericananalogset.bandcamp.com/album/for-forever">For Forever by The American Analog Set</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Camp Don’t Count”

02 “Screaming For Vengeance”

03 “Konika And Maliko”

04 “Over The Jeans”

05 “Long Limbs”

07 “By The Bridle”

08 “Mick Turner”

09 “The Quiet Dark”

10 “Gin Shakes”

11 “Mountain”

For Forever is out on 10/27 — pre-orders are available here.