When Danny Brown and JPEGMAFIA released their collaborative LP Scaring The Hoes back in March, Peggy strongly implied that the album was partially a chance for Brown to get new music out while his own album was caught up in label purgatory. Brown soon affirmed that notion, claiming on his podcast that he’d turned in a new album called Quaranta two years ago and its release was being held up by Warp Records and Brown’s manager, Dart Parker. Shortly after that, Brown checked into rehab and cited the public call-out of his team as one of the factors that pushed him to get sober, so it’s hard to know how seriously to take his claims about why the record took so long to emerge, but it’s now scheduled for release in November. Get stoked!

Quaranta is coming Nov. 17. It features guest spots from Bruiser Wolf, Kassa Overall, and MIKE. The Alchemist-produced lead single “Tantor,” out today, is built around a jagged rock guitar sample, with Brown bringing his usual nasal ferocity and idiosyncratic brilliance to the beat. In the video, directed by *UNCANNY, Brown traipses around Los Angeles in a bionic suit. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Quaranta”

02 “Tantor”

03 “Ain’t My Concern”

04 “Dark Sword Angel”

05 “Y.B.P.” (Feat. Bruiser Wolf)

06 “Jenn’s Terrific Vacation” (Feat. Kassa Overall)

07 “Down Wit It”

08 “Celibate” (Feat. MIKE)

09 “Shakedown”

10 “Hanami”

11 “Bass Jam”

Quaranta is out 11/17 digitally and 1/19 physically via Warp.